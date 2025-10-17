Country music star Nathan Carter has the songs to make you wanna dance

By Gay Bolton
Published 17th Oct 2025, 05:30 BST
Nathan Carter will perform at the Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield, on October 24, 2025.placeholder image
Nathan Carter is one of the most prolific touring artists in the UK, with 21 albums under his belt.

The country music singer is poised to perform at the Winding Wheel Theatre on October 24 where the setlist will include fan-favourite tracks such as Wagon Wheel and I Wanna Dance as well as selections from his latest album, Music Man.

Nathan is a big star In Ireland where he has outsold Beyonce, Michael Buble and Pharrell William. His album, Wagon Wheel Show Live, topped the Irish charts in 2014.

Country music was in Nathan’s DNA from an early age; he grew up in a home where Johnny Cash, Don Williams and Dolly Parton songs were frequently heard. Nathan learned to play guitar, piano and accordion, which play a vital part in his live show. He quickly became head chorister in the Liverpool Boys choir and toured the world – even performing for the Pope in Rome. Years later, life came full circle when Nathan sang for the Pope at Dublin’s Croke Park stadium in 2018.

Tickets cost £37.40 for Nathan’s concert at the Winding Wheel Theatre. Book via www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345222.

