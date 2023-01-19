Revival - Abba tribute band will be among the acts performing at Eat In The Park in Queen's Park, Chesterfield.

Eat In The Park will bring a host of tribute bands and food vendors to Queen’s Park over the weekend of August 5 and 6, 2023.

The tickets will go on sale on Friday, January 27, with an introductory offer of 20% discount on all prices for 48 hours from noon on that day.

Jake Burnham, co-organiser of Eat In The Park, said: “Weekend tickets work out around £19 plus booking fee per day for an adult when booked within that period. Under 5s go free.”

The festival line-up on the main stage is as follows:

Saturday – Brightside Killers (tribute to The Killers), Rule The World (songs by Take That), Purple Cloud of Funk, Sam Offender (tribute to Sam Fender), Kal’s Kats, Rose Amongst Thorns, Howling Rhythm.

Sunday – Revival (tribute to ABBA), Arctic Monkeyz (songs by Arctic Monkeys), House Jammerz, Kazabian (songs of Kasabian), Frozen and friends, The Jukes of Winchester.

Acts playing in the Buxton Brewery tent will include: Mimosa, Lunarca, Leftychris, Amy Sharp, Longleigh, The Mighty Traitors.

More acts are expected to be announced in the weeks leading up the festival.

George Derbyshire, co-organiser, added "We are amazed by the feedback from the community so far – we can’t wait for this to come around.”