Eat In The Park will be a showcase for top tribute bands and local musicians in Queen’s Park over the weekend of August 5 and 6, 2023.

This big event is the brainchild of Jake Burnham and George Darbyshire who have a proven track record in organising festivals. Lifelong friends Jake, 34, and George, 33, have run Eat In The Park in Buxton for the past two years, drawing 3,800 people each day in 2021 and 5,000 every day of the 2022 event.

Jake said: “We are massively excited about Chesterfield. We feel that Chesterfield people will really enjoy the event. When you look at how many musical acts you get over the weekend, it provides great value for money.

"We had a member of the council from Chesterfield attend the Buxton event who liked what they saw and approached us to see if we would be interested in taking it over to Chesterfield. Chesterfield is 45 minutes from Buxton, a good catchment for us and we feel it would work tremendously well.”

The acts for Chesterfield will be released on January 13 but Jake hinted that the programme would include tributes to Take That, Arctic Monkeys, Kasabian and ABBA. The Queen’s Park line-up will be different to that offered at Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens on August 19 and 20, 2023.

Jake said: “We’re after local bands to get in touch so we can get them on the Chesterfield bill. We’re very diverse and quite happy to listen to anything and see what is out there.” Bands who would like to be considered should email: [email protected] or call Jake on 07387102327.

Both residents of Buxton, Jake, who works for an events company, and George, who runs a social media and marketing business, have known each other since they were five years old and new starters at Burbage Primary School.

Eat In The Park has attracted thousands of spectators to Buxton's Pavilion Gardens in the two years that it has run. Its third edition in Buxton will take place on August 19 and 20, 2023.

Jake said: “George and I love food and drink and we were going to open a restaurant but went down the route of a music and food festival. It was an idea that we had during lockdown and we planned the festival for when lockdown finished – it was a massive success.”

Tickets for Eat In The Park in Chesterfield will go on sale on January 27 with prices still being finalised. Under fives will be admitted free of charge.

Happy crowd enjoying the music from tribute bands at Eat In The Park in Buxton.

Around 20 food and drink vendors will be setting up their stalls at Chesterfield's Queen's Park to keep families and music fans refreshed.