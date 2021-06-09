Chesterfield music students boost their skills thanks to link up with town live music venue

Chesterfield College has teamed up with Real Time Live, a live music venue in the town, to support the students.

Funding from the Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Outreach Programme has allowed students to access additional lessons to play specific instruments and develop vocals, as well as to learn more about stagecraft and stage production, with Real Time Live providing a performance space and expert tuition.

Level three music student Abbie Greenwood said: “Getting the experience of playing in a real venue, rather than in a classroom, progresses your ability.

“Having the opportunity to get into a venue to practice on stage, when everywhere else is closed, is great.”

The move, after months of online learning due to the coronavirus pandemic, has helped students develop the skills they need to move on to further study and to develop a career in the industry.

Niki and Mark Stevenson, owners of Real Time Live, see the project with the college as an extension to their reach into the community.

Niki said: “It is important for up-and-coming musicians and anyone who wants to work in the industry to get practice in a venue like this.

Students playing at Real Time Live.

“The demands of the industry mean if you want a career in it you need to be all things to all people.

“Musicians need to look like the people they are representing. They need stagecraft to be able to connect with the audience and the technical skills to do some of the sound engineering they need.

“The stage we have is a perfect place to develop that for students.”

Abbie Greenwood and fellow music students at Real Time Live.

‘We live to hear music being played’

Mark said: “We have had to diversify the live venue side of what we do over the last 16 months, but, with funding from the Arts Council and the Recovery Fund, we feel like we have been recognised for what we bring to the area.

“We like the place to be in use and to hear music being played.

“Being involved with the college goes hand in hand with that, and long may it continue.”

Nikki and Mark Stevenson, owners of Real Time Live.