Wisely ignoring the guitar comment when she was aged just 14, Chantel McGregor went on to become the first student at Leeds College of Music at achieve a 100 per cent pass mark, being crowned the college’s musician of the year.

Since then, Chantel has stepped out into the world of professional music and built a loyal and growing fanbase.

A spokesman said: “Her stunning live performances demonstrated she had the ability to perform rock for the new age, played by a musician born with an effortless virtuosity.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Early in her career, Chantel was invited to perform with Joe Bonamassa, on two of his UK tours.

When Chantel released her 2011 debut album, Like No Other, one critic said, “Chantel McGregor deserves to be held up as a messiah of blues-rock and given her own mountain.

"She doesn’t strum or pick her guitar but almost bends and distorts it, as if she’s channelling the ghost of Hendrix through her fingers.”

Her follow-up album, Like Control, was released in October 2015 to critical acclaim.

All About Rock said: “The album in its entirety has a common theme running through of gothic imagery which makes it almost a concept album, but each track stands out on its own.

“Chantel’s double-tracked vocals are amazingly tight and the production on this album sounds loose which is a compliment to producer Livingstone Brown and Chantel, who have obviously spent a lot of time on the arrangements.

“The girl can obviously shred, but does so in a very understated and, despite the title of the album, controlled way.

“Recommended for fans of blues, rock, Jeff Buckley, Marillion, Big & Rich, country and Nick Drake.

Chantel McGregor has come a long way since being told 'girls don't play guitar like that' as a teenager.

“This is a hard album to categorise and pigeon hole which, in this day and age of labels and boxes, is a good thing.”

‘It really is a great album’

Planetmosh said: “The album is full of great guitar work, but Chantel isn’t just a guitar player – she does the vocals too and they are equally impressive.

One reviewer said Chantel 'deserves to be held up as a messiah of blues-rock'.

“She’s got a great voice and the variety of songs on the album allows her to demonstrate a range of styles vocally.

“It really is a great album.”

She has since been writing for her third studio album, debuting some tracks on a European tour halted due to Covid, while an acoustic album with her band has been on pause due to coronavirus restrictions.

However, Chantel, now aged 35, has been performing solo on a weekly live stream, the Shed Sessions, which streams every Saturday at 5pm on her Facebook page, and is due to release two albums featuring music performed on the Shed Sessions.

Future dates include Buxton Blues Festival, on August 8, and Doncaster’s The Leopard, on August 21, before her autumn/winter tour includes shows at Sheffield’s The Greystones, on October 15, and The Flowerpot in Derby, on December 9.

Chantel has a string of live dates lined up.