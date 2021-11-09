Chesterfield launchpad for Salute to Humphrey Lyttelton tour

Chris Hodgkins will lead a ten-piece band in The Salute to Humphrey Lyttelton Tour which opens at Chesterfield's Olde House on November 18, 2021 (photo: Chris Taylor).

Award-winning trumpeter Chris Hodgkins will head the ten-piece ensemble in a concert which celebrates the late, great band leader in what would have been his 100th anniversary year.

The Salute to Humphrey Lyttelton Tour will open at the Olde House, Chesterfield, on November 18, 2021, and go on to 14 other venues in various parts of the country including Torquay, Newcastle and Lyme Regis.

Rising to prominence in the early 1950s, trumpeter Lyttelton’s hit single ‘Bad Penny Blues’ was the first ever British jazz record to achieve top 20 status, and remained there for six weeks. Its success was largely due to a very catchy boogie piano riff, which was later used by Paul McCartney as the basis for the Beatles’ song Lady Madonna.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition to his influential role as leader of the jazz revival, Lyttelton, affectionately known as “Humph”, was also a much loved broadcaster, hosting BBC Radio 2’s Best Of Jazz programme for many years, as well as BBC Radio 4’s hugely successful and still running) comedy show I’m Sorry, I Haven’t A Clue (later hosted by Jack Dee).

For tickets to the Chesterfield concert, go to https://chesterfieldjazz.wordpress.com or call 07764 587258.