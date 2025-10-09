Charlie Dore - songwriter for Tina Turner, George Harrison and Celine Dion - plays in Derbyshire on day she releases new EP
Charlie will be accompanied by multi-instrumentalist Julian Littman, of Steeleye Span fame, for a live show at Palterton Village Hall on Friday, October 17.
The concert, which forms part of the Song For The Curious tour, promises a captivating evening of beautifully crafted songs, sharp humour and captivating storytelling brought by music promoters Acoustic Events.
Charlie’s new EP, titled Still Curious, features Mercury Wings, a long-lost Elvis Costello song recorded with his blessing, plus new collaborations including Slow Reveal (with Michele Stodart of The Magic Numbers).
She has written for dozens of different artists from Tina Turner, George Harrison and Celine Dion to Martha Wainwright, Ricky Ross and Paul Carrack. Her awards include Female Vocalist Of The Year (FATEA, 2020) and Best Lyrics (US Indie Acoustic, 2021).
Mike Harding described Charlie’s singing as “A voice like Kate McGarrigle meets Dory Previn. Wonderful.” Americana UK commented: “A poet with the keenest of eyes”.
Tickets cost £15 for the seated concert in Palterton which starts at 7pm and has a licensed bar. Book online at: tickettailor.com/events/acousticevents/1716290