Britain’s Got Talent winner Sydnie Christmas will be performing in Sheffield during her debut UK tour.

Fresh from her triumph in this year’s TV show final, Sydnie will perform at the City Hall on October 14, 2024 with tickets going on sale this week.

Sydnie has also announced that she will be releasing her debut album, My Way, on September 20. She will release her first single, Starlight Express on July 19, a song inspired by Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical which is currenty thrilling audiences following its recent return to London.

Andrew Lloyd Webber, impressed by her Instagram rendition of the track, encouraged her to officially release it. Sydnie said: “I was in Starlight Express in Germany for years and it was such a huge part of my life. I have friends in the new London show and went to see them on their press night and was so blown away. The song ‘Starlight Express’ means hope and light. I felt drawn to its meaning and the song resonated with me. I just had to record my own version, and Andrew Lloyd Webber told me I should release it. I can’t believe it. It’s such a full circle moment. Every day is a new pinch-me moment and I’m getting to live out my dreams. I’m just the luckiest girl in the world.”

.Sydnie Christmas will be performing at Sheffield City Hall on October 14, 2024 (photo: Paul Madeley).

Sydnie captivated the judges and audience on Britain’s Got Talent with spellbinding performances of Somewhere Over The Rainbow, My Way, and Tomorrow, the latter earning her the prestigious Golden Buzzer. Amanda Holden described her as “spellbinding,” and Simon Cowell rated her performance “an 11 out of 10.”

She was the first female singer to win the show.

Hailiing from Gravesham in Kent, she studied at the D&B Academy of Performing Arts and made her “off West End” London stage debut in Lazarus. The ex-gym worker also had stints on cruise ships where she performed in productions such as Grease. Sydnie also performed in Starlight Express in Germany, Bochum. Getting onto the “West End” stages was appearing to be a hard battle for Sydnie who decided to give it one last shot when applying for Britain’s Got Talent.

Following her experience on the show, Sydnie commented: “After 10 years of trying to make it in the West End and feeling like nothing was happening, I was very close to giving it all up. But I couldn’t, it means everything to me, and I am so glad I kept going.”

Sydnie’s album and shows will include the three fan favourite she performed on the show and many more songs which showcase the extraordinary talent that has made her so popular across the country.