Beyond the Barricade concert in Derbyshire features songs from Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, Hamilton and many more top shows
Beyond the Barricade, the UK’s longest running musical theatre concert tour, will be hosted at Buxton Opera House on June 1, 2025. Enjoy numbers from The Phantom of the Opera, Jesus Christ Superstar, West Side Story, The Lion King, Blood Brothers, Miss Saigon, Hamilton, and many others climaxing with a spectacular finale from Les Misérables!
The concert tour will feature Andy Reiss, David Fawcett, Katie Leeming and Sarah Ryan who have all played principal roles in both the West End and UK Tours of Les Misérables, together with a live band who capture the feel of the original orchestrations of the chosen musicals.
Every musical note is played and sung live just as they were when Beyond the Barricade started out 25 years ago. Beyond the Barricade gives musical songs a bold concert format treatment – but with the conviction and intention to deliver the material as if the audience is watching the original performance.
Tickets cost £30.50, available from www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.
