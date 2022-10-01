Beautiful South singers Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott will perform live in Sheffield and Nottingham arenas - here's how to get tickets

They perform at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on December 6 and at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on December 9, 2022.

Billy Bragg will be the special guest at both shows.

Paul and Jacqui’s new album ‘N.K-Pop’ will be released on October 7. One of the songs from the album, the poignant ballad Still was described by Dawn French as “beautifully heart-breaking.”

The duo’s previous album Manchester Calling went straight to number one on its release in March 2020.

Paul Heaton’s songwriting genius was recognised at the prestigious Ivor Awards 2022 where noted author/radio DJ Stuart Maconie presented him with a long overdue gong for ‘Outstanding Song Collection’. Heaton is one of the UK’s most successful songwriters with some 15 million album sales under his belt.

Jacqui Abbott was lead vocalist in The Beautiful South from ’94 to 2000 and she sang many of their signature hits including Rotterdam, Perfect 10, Don’t Marry Her and Dream A Little Dream.

Paul celebrated his 60th birthday in May this year by putting £1,000 behind the bar of 60 carefully chosen pubs across the UK and Ireland so that fans could have a drink on him.

