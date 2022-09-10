Kiki Dee and Carmelo Luggeri plug new album at live acoustic concert in Derbyshire

Kiki Dee and Carmelo Luggeri will perform at St Peter's Church, Belper, on October 8 (photo: Chris Frazer Smith)

The concert at St Peter’s Church in Belper on October 8, 2022, will include Kiki and Carmelo compositions plus Carmelo’s beautiful acoustic arrangements of obligatory Kiki songs.

Songs from their new album, The Long Ride Home, will feature in the show.

Sublime numbers by great artists such as Leonard Cohen, Kate Bush, Lowell George, Frank Sinatra and Depeche Mode are also sprinkled into their concerts.

Since her introduction to the music industry in the early 1960s as a backing vocalist, Kiki has cemented her status as one of the UK’s finest and most revered vocalists. It was in the mid 1970s that Kiki's solo singles dominated the charts. Amoureuse, Loving and Free, I've Got The Music In Me and Star have stood the test of time.

Kiki’s multi million selling duet with Elton John, Don't Go Breaking My Heart, still gets huge amounts of radio play. A second duet with Elton, True Love, was a top twenty hit in ten countries, reaching number 2 in the UK.

Carmelo’s abilities as a guitarist, composer and producer have taken him on a rich and interesting musical path over his career. Carmelo was mainly self-taught with some classical training. It was whilst sitting on a beach in Italy that he first heard Santana’s Samba Pa Ti. This was the defining moment when he fell in love with the guitar and decided a life in music was for him!

Carmelo and Kiki’s paths first crossed when he produced a collection of bonus tracks for The Very Best of Kiki Dee album, and, they took on a new musical direction together, playing acoustic concerts, starting with an appearance at Royal Albert Hall for World AIDS Day in 1994.

Kiki Dee and Carmelo Luggeri working on their songs at the mixing desk.

Tickets for Kiki Dee & Carmello Luggeri in concert cost £25 and are available from www.livetickets.org, Derby Live and St Peter’s Church.