Bagpipe supremos The Red Hot Chilli Pipers are on the march to Derbyshire theatre

The Red Hot Chilli PIpers play at Buxton Opera House on June 4, 2022.

Catch their fusion of traditional Scottish music and rock/pop anthems in a live show at Buxton Opera House on June 4, 2022.

The concert will include an impressive collection of musicians, dancers and singers, many holding World Championship titles.

To date The Red Hot Chilli Pipers have performed to more than one million people and attracted more than 4.5 million YouTube views of their viral cover of the Avici track Wake Me Up.

Their debut album, Bagrock to the Masses, earned a gold disc for more than 100,000 UK sales.

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers have performed at BBC Proms in Hyde Park, T in the Park and Wacken Open Air Festival and at major sporting events including NBC Olympics Studio and the Rugby World Cup.

They have racked up sell-out gigs and tours in the USA, China, Australia, Germany, Switzerland and Australia.

In February 2019, the Pipers and Tom Walker released a new version of his massive hit “Leave a Light On”. The release, in aid of music therapy charity Nordoff Robins, went straight into the iTunes top five.

Tickets cost £31 to The Red Hot Chilli Pipers’concert in Buxton. To book, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk