Beacon lighting, street parties, picnics - 20 photos show how Derbyshire communities will celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee

Communities have pulled out the stops to give families a memorable four-day bank holiday weekend, with beacon lighting ceremonies, street parties galore, picnics, family games, musicians, singers and even a fireworks display.
The special celebration falls during the school-half term holiday so attractions such as Bolsover Castle are running a royal-themed programme that week. Kids Rule, which is hosted from May 28 to June 5, gives youngsters the chance to learn about how the castle’s inhabitants the Cavendishes fought for King Charles 1 in the Civil War.
At Chatsworth children can build a palace for nature in the stickyard on June 2 and 3.And over at Wirksworth, the Ecclesbourne Valley Railway is hosting a special weekend of steam and Deltic hauled trains on June 4 and 5 to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee.
1. Beacons
The Queen's platinum anniversary celebrations will begin with the lighting of beacons across Derbyshire on the evening of June 2. Beacon sites include Alfreton Park Special School, Chatsworth Estate, Ilkeston Market Place, Long Eaton Market Place, Crich Stand, Crich's Plaistow Green Road, Morley Hayes Leisure at Morley, Langwith's Poulter Park, Blackwell, Riber Castle above Matlock, Tupton Community Garden , Farnah Hill Farm in Duffield and Parwich Hill (photo for illustrative purposes: Getty Images/Ian Forsyth)
2. Chesterfield
Three days of fun at the Jubilee FestiVL in Vicar Lane, shopping centre, Chesterfield launches on June 2 with the live stream of Trooping of the Colour Parade on the big screen at 10am, followed by live music and entertainment in Vicar Lane at 1pm. On June 4 the Platinum Party at the Palace will be broadcast live on the Vicar Lane big screen from 11am. There will be free fun and games for the family including giant chess, Connect Four, giant Jenga and ping pong and children's games such as egg and spoon races and bean bag throwing. Join Chesterfield's biggest street party in Vicar Lane on June 5 where tables will be laid out to lunch alfresco and families can have their photos taken with guardsman. Primary school children's pictures of the Queen will be displayed at Vicar Lane on June 5.
A community street party will be held at Lockoford Lane, Chesterfield, on June 4 , from 1pm to 4pm, where there will be a royal parade featuring children, face-painting, singing and children's goodie bags (generic image: PIxabay).
4. Tupton
Surviving chairmen and chairwomen of Tupton Parish Council will undertake a torch relay from the Community Garden at 9.15pm ahead of the lighting of the beacon on June 2. Teenager Olivia Bedford will sing songs from each decade of the Queen's reign in the Community Garden from 7pm on that evening. The village will celebrate with a street party on on June 3, when Ward Street will be closed for the afternoon. Tupton RUFC will host a Jubilee Street Party & Fun Day at Tupton Rugby Club on June 4, from 1pm to 6pm. A “Royal Variety Show” will be held at Tupton Village Hall on June 4 at 7pm. The celebrations conclude on June 5 when the Sunningdale Retirement Park host a street party for their community.
