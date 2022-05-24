Beacon lighting, street parties, picnics - 20 photos show how Derbyshire communities will celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee

2. Chesterfield

Three days of fun at the Jubilee FestiVL in Vicar Lane, shopping centre, Chesterfield launches on June 2 with the live stream of Trooping of the Colour Parade on the big screen at 10am, followed by live music and entertainment in Vicar Lane at 1pm. On June 4 the Platinum Party at the Palace will be broadcast live on the Vicar Lane big screen from 11am. There will be free fun and games for the family including giant chess, Connect Four, giant Jenga and ping pong and children's games such as egg and spoon races and bean bag throwing. Join Chesterfield's biggest street party in Vicar Lane on June 5 where tables will be laid out to lunch alfresco and families can have their photos taken with guardsman. Primary school children's pictures of the Queen will be displayed at Vicar Lane on June 5.

Photo: Submitted