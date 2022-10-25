There are just 50 tickets left for the themed evening at Real Time Live on November 12.

Three previous retro events have been complete sell-outs. The series of ’90s nights – which were unveiled following the success of the Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1990s Chesterfield – have been a massive hit at the Marsden Street venue.

The evening will celebrate the era defined by venues like the Bradbury Club and Xanadu.

Previous Reunion events in Chesterfield have been sell-outs (photo: Glenn Ashley Photography)

Most Popular

Neil Anderson, author of the Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1990s, is helping to organise the event. He said: "We’ve been overwhelmed by the interest in the ’90s following the success of the book and previous events. Think dance, rave, indie and all the biggest dancefloor tunes from the era.”