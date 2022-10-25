90s reunion in Chesterfield sees big demand for tickets
Fans of Nineties music had better move quickly if they want to snap up tickets for a reunion event in Chesterfield.
There are just 50 tickets left for the themed evening at Real Time Live on November 12.
Three previous retro events have been complete sell-outs. The series of ’90s nights – which were unveiled following the success of the Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1990s Chesterfield – have been a massive hit at the Marsden Street venue.
The evening will celebrate the era defined by venues like the Bradbury Club and Xanadu.
Neil Anderson, author of the Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1990s, is helping to organise the event. He said: "We’ve been overwhelmed by the interest in the ’90s following the success of the book and previous events. Think dance, rave, indie and all the biggest dancefloor tunes from the era.”
Tickets are £10 and on sale now from: www.gigantic.com/the-90-s-reunion-chesterfield-s-only-90-s-night-tickets/real-time-live/2022-11-12-20-00. The evening starts at 8pm.