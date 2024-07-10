Horrific moment suspect in dark clothing ignites blaze in family home killing man, 26, and injuring 4 others
and live on Freeview channel 276
Shocking footage shows the moment a person started a fire in a family home which killed a 26-year-old man and critically injured two other family members.
A person wearing dark clothing can be seen approaching the home carrying what police believe to be a petrol canister. The offender is then seen smashing the window and deliberately starting a fire, before running away.
Akashdeep Singh, 26, was pronounced dead at hospital. A 52-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy remain in hospital in a critical but stable condition. Two men, one in his 50s, and a second in his 20s, were discharged from hospital after being treated for minor injuries.
Investigators launched a murder enquiry following the arson attack at the home in Plascom Road, East Park in Wolverhampton in the early hours of June 25.
Police have asked people who think they could help with their investigation to call them on 101, or message via Live Chat on their website - quoting log 218 of 25 June. Police have also set up an online portal via which people can send images and footage to investigation teams. If people want to speak anonymously, they can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.