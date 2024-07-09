Dramatic airport arrest: Moment two street racers who caused death of man in crash arrested after fleeing UK
Dramatic bodycam footage shows the moment two men who fled the country during their trial for a fatal collision were arrested at a UK airport.
Police arrested Osama Saeed and Asgar Taj at Manchester Airport on July 8 after they travelled to the UK on a flight from Abu Dhabi.
The pair fled the county in October 2023, partway through their trial for causing death by dangerous driving, after taking part in a street race on the A34, near Wilmslow, Cheshire, which resulted in the death of Asad Rashid, 34, in 2020.
They subsequently pleaded guilty to the charge after dialling into the court from abroad. However, both men failed to return to court for their sentencing, so were sentenced in their absence.
Osama Saeed, 32, of St Pauls Road, Manningham in Bradford and Asgar Taj, 35, of Heather Grove in Bradford, were both sentenced to 12 years in prison. A third defendant, Mohammad Zubair Chaudhry, 31 of Kingsway, Cheadle, who also pleaded guilty to the offence, remains outstanding - with enquiries to locate him ongoing.
