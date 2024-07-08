Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Video shows vehicle careering sideways round a roundabout before hitting onlooker.

A man who was caught driving dangerously at two car meets in Peterborough has been disqualified from driving.

On July 1 last year, Jaymie Currie, 26, was caught on video “drifting” round a roundabout at speed in a black BMW 320D with pedestrian on-lookers in John Wesley Road, Werrington.

Road policing officers issued him with a section 59 warning under the Police Reform Act 2022, meaning should either he or the BMW be found to be involved in anti-social behaviour (ASB) again, the vehicle can be seized and further action taken.

Two months later, on September 2, police were called out to a car meet in Waterworth Road, Alwalton Hill, after a purple Mazda MX5 had collided with a pedestrian, causing serious injuries to his leg and head.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “While there, video footage was passed to the officers of a silver BMW 320D drifting round a roundabout. Currie was identified as the driver and issued his second section 59 warning within a 12-month period, and the car was seized.

“The vehicle was examined and several major defects were identified, making it unroadworthy, dangerous to drive and in such a poor condition it wouldn’t have passed an MOT.

“Currie, of Earls Court, Fletton, was interviewed in relation to the findings and later charged with driving a motor vehicle dangerously after he admitted being the driver of the silver BMW and changing its wheels, but claimed he was unaware of the other defects.”

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (June 28), where he was disqualified from driving for 18 months, and is required to pass an extended re-test before regaining his licence after admitting a charge of dangerous driving.

He has also been ordered to complete a 20-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) and 140 hours of unpaid work.