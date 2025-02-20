Detective Inspector Lydia George said: “He [Ricotta] was calculating, controlling and violent and said to Maria ‘dead or alive, you will never leave this marriage’.”

Bodycam footage shows the moment a man was arrested after murdering his wife and stepson in a violent attack at their family home.

Maria Nugara, 54, and her 29-year-old son Giuseppe Morreale, known as Joe, lived in Ugley, Essex and died on May 28 after Calogero Ricotta stabbed them both to death.

Police say officers arrived on the scene within minutes and arrested Ricotta, later charging him with two counts of murder and one count of causing actual bodily harm to a third victim who was present in the address at the time.

After a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court, the jury found Calogero Ricotta, 64, guilty of all three charges. He was given a life sentence with a minimum term of 34 years in prison.

Detective Inspector Lydia George said: “At the centre of this case are Maria and Joe, a mother and son who have had their futures taken away by Ricotta. I would like to commend the courage, bravery and resilience of their family and friends in the face of these unthinkable circumstances. Their lives will never be the same due to his reprehensible actions.

“He was calculating, controlling and violent and said to Maria ‘dead or alive, you will never leave this marriage’. Joe intervened to try and protect his mother to the end, however, received horrific injuries that ultimately took his life.

“Ricotta then refused to admit to his crimes, subjecting all their loved ones to months of stress and turmoil. His claims of self-defence were completely dismantled by the evidence our officers compiled for this case. He now faces spending the rest of his life in prison.”