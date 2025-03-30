Take a video tour of “one of the largest hand built model railways in the country” with 200 wagons and vans
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A video shows the Gainsborough Model Railway, “one of the largest hand built model railways in the country”, depicting The East Coast Main Line from Kings Cross to Leeds Central.
The building of the model began in 1953 and initially belonged to a church before being taken over by the Modern Railway Society.
Mark Edwards from Gainsborough Model Railway said: “This is a representation of the real Kings Cross. If you go there today, you’ll see this building. It still looks like this.”
Watch the free-to-view programme on TV channel Shots! - Freeview channel 262 - and on demand now on the Shots! website here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.