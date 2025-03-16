This video More videos

CCTV captured the moment when a ‘fountain of Carling’ erupted from an exploding keg, leaving two pub workers drenched in beer.

The pair, seen in the clip above, were attempting to move a barrel when a pipe suddenly began spraying gallons of lager into the air, showering the women in the process.

Sharing the clip to Facebook, a spokesperson for Thornhurst Manor joked: “Episode 1 of inside Thornhurst Manor.

“Maggie and Tracy being absolutely soaked by a barrel of Carling.

“Fountain of Carling anybody?”

The pair can be seen scrambling away from the beer explosion and laughing and joking as they shake themselves off after the drama.

Eventually, the pair can be seen stemming the flow of the booze at the pub, between Doncaster and Askern off the A19.

