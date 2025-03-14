This video More videos

Watch the shocking aftermath after ram-raiders smashed through a wall with a JCB digger and drove off with a cash machine.

The digger smashed into the Co-Op store, seen in the video (click to play above) and dragged a cash machine out of the wall - in a shocking ram raid incident.

Police were called and officers found the digger, believed to have been stolen, abandoned at the scene and blocking the road after using another vehicle for their getaway.

The scene in Berry Lane, Longridge this morning (Friday, March 14) | Andy Eidsforth

The road was closed until around 9am while the digger was recovered and the Co-op shop was secured.

Video above shows the extensive damage to the store and the JCB digger surrounded by police tape at the scene. No arrests have been at this stage and the cash machine has not been recovered.

A stolen JCB digger was used to steal a cash machine by smashing into the Co-op store in Berry Lane, Longridge overnight | Mick Adair

A police spokesperson said: “We’re appealing for witnesses and footage after a ram-raid burglary at a shop on Berry Lane, Longridge.

“It was reported shortly before 3am this morning that a JCB digger has driven into the storefront, and a cash machine has been stolen.

“An investigation is underway, and we are asking for anyone with information or footage to get in touch with us.

“If you have footage or witnessed the digger in the early hours of this morning, please make contact.