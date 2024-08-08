Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A warning has been issued to holidaymakers heading to Spain as a deadly virus is surging.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nine cases of the dangerous West Nile virus have been confirmed in Seville. The virus has been detected in mosquitoes in the region, so UK holidaymakers are being urged to take steps to protect themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cases were found in different parts of Seville, including Los Palacios, Villafranca, Dos Hermanas, Coria de Rio and La Puebla de Río. The severity of the virus varies, with headaches, body aches, vomiting and diarrhoea common symptoms.

Those with the illness may also notice joint pains, develop rashes and have long-lasting fatigue. In extreme cases, it can lead to hospitalisation or even death - particularly in elderly patients. There are currently no specific medicines available to treat West Nile. Rest, fluids, and over-the-counter pain medications is advised to relieve some symptoms. In severe cases, patients often need to be hospitalised to receive supportive treatment, such as intravenous fluids, pain medication, and nursing care.

A warning has been issued to holidaymakers heading to Spain as a deadly virus is surging. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Locals in the area have protested the rise in cases, calling on the government to do more to stop the spread. Tourists in Spain are told to be careful as nine cases of a dangerous virus have been confirmed in Seville.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in the region, so Britons should take steps to protect themselves. Holidaymakers have already been warned about mosquitos in other parts of Spain this summer, including the Canary Islands. The containers were fumigated.

Last year's main hotspots for the deadly virus were Italy, Greece, Romania, Hungary, and Spain. For individuals over 50, or those battling underlying health conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, and cancer, the West Nile virus represents a significant health threat.

The American Centre of Disease Control said: "Most people infected with West Nile virus do not feel sick. About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms. About 1 out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness. Reduce your risk of West Nile by preventing mosquito bites."