We visited Peak District town named as the best place for a weekend away in the UK – and these picturesque photos show why you need to visit

Published 27th Nov 2024, 14:00 BST
A Peak District town has been ranked as the best place for a weekend break in the UK – and we visited to see why the area was rated so highly.

Bakewell has been named as the best place to visit for a weekend away across the entirety of UK, according to the staycation experts at holidaycottages.co.uk.

The picturesque Peak District town is a popular tourist destination, with visitors flocking to browse Bakewell’s independent shops and sample its pubs and restaurants.

Holiday Cottages said the town, made famous by the Bakewell pudding, offers a charming mix of history, natural beauty and local delights, including a riverside walk across the River Wye and the historic Bakewell Bridge.

We decided to visit the town to see why it has become such a staycation hotspot – and these photos show exactly why Bakewell needs to feature at the top of your list for a UK weekend break.

Bakewell has been named as the UK’s best place for a weekend staycation.

1. Bakewell

Bakewell has been named as the UK’s best place for a weekend staycation. Photo: Brian Eyre

Bakewell is home to a number of great pubs - including the Castle Inn.

2. Pub hotspot

Bakewell is home to a number of great pubs - including the Castle Inn. Photo: Brian Eyre

Bakewell is the birthplace of the Bakewell Pudding - and there are few better places to sample this sweet treat than The Old Original Bakewell Pudding shop.

3. Bakewell Pudding

Bakewell is the birthplace of the Bakewell Pudding - and there are few better places to sample this sweet treat than The Old Original Bakewell Pudding shop. Photo: Brian Eyre

Bakewell is nestled on the banks of the River Wye.

4. River Wye

Bakewell is nestled on the banks of the River Wye. Photo: Brian Eyre

