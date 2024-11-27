Bakewell has been named as the best place to visit for a weekend away across the entirety of UK, according to the staycation experts at holidaycottages.co.uk.

The picturesque Peak District town is a popular tourist destination, with visitors flocking to browse Bakewell’s independent shops and sample its pubs and restaurants.

Holiday Cottages said the town, made famous by the Bakewell pudding, offers a charming mix of history, natural beauty and local delights, including a riverside walk across the River Wye and the historic Bakewell Bridge.

We decided to visit the town to see why it has become such a staycation hotspot – and these photos show exactly why Bakewell needs to feature at the top of your list for a UK weekend break.

Bakewell has been named as the UK's best place for a weekend staycation.

Bakewell is home to a number of great pubs - including the Castle Inn.

Bakewell is the birthplace of the Bakewell Pudding - and there are few better places to sample this sweet treat than The Old Original Bakewell Pudding shop.