Bakewell has been named as the best place to visit for a weekend away across the entirety of UK, according to the staycation experts at holidaycottages.co.uk.
The picturesque Peak District town is a popular tourist destination, with visitors flocking to browse Bakewell’s independent shops and sample its pubs and restaurants.
Holiday Cottages said the town, made famous by the Bakewell pudding, offers a charming mix of history, natural beauty and local delights, including a riverside walk across the River Wye and the historic Bakewell Bridge.
We decided to visit the town to see why it has become such a staycation hotspot – and these photos show exactly why Bakewell needs to feature at the top of your list for a UK weekend break.
