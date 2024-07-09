The Peak District town was Derbyshire’s highest rated location in a list of the 60 most stylish places across the country - compiled by online store Furniturebox.

Locations were ranked according to the beauty of their buildings, their scenery, how ‘Instagrammable’ their best features are and their popularity as a filming location.

Buxton was ranked as the second most stylish place in Derbyshire - followed by Edale, Castleton and Tideswell.

These photos show why these towns and villages were rated so highly - would you like to live in any of these places? You can find the full list of the UK’s 60 most stylish places in Furniturebox’s guide here.

1 . Biggest town in the Peak District Idyllically situated on the banks of the river Wye, Bakewell is the biggest town in the Peak District National Park.Photo: jason chadwick

2 . Tourist hotspot With mellow stone buildings, a medieval five-arched stone bridge and quaint courtyards, Bakewell is a magnet for painters, photographers and sightseers alike.Photo: jason chadwick

3 . Haddon Hall Haddon Hall in Bakewell was used as a location for the Hollywood movie The Princess Bride.Photo: Brian Eyre