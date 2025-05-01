With the bank holiday weekend on the horizon, there is no better time to sample some of Derbyshire best pubs – and enjoy some of most scenic views that the area has to offer.

These 28 venues offer some of the most picturesque views across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any order – will you be visiting any of these venues while the current mini-heatwave continues?

The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow The Blind Bull has a 4.6/5 rating based on 435 Google reviews. One visitor described it as a "peaceful, idyllic location with great views from the rear garden."

Grouse and Claret, Rowsley The Grouse and Claret has a 4.1/5 rating based on 3,130 Google reviews. One customer said: "Nice pub with nice views from the rear garden."