Peak District hotel unveils new look after undergoing major refurbishment inspired by nearby Chatsworth House

A Peak District hotel located on the Chatsworth Estate has undergone a major revamp – introducing a new menu and refurbishing their 28 bedrooms.

The Cavendish Hotel at Baslow has unveiled its new look after a significant refurbishment, bringing together British designers and local makers to transform the hotel.

The Cavendish Hotel is set on Chatsworth Estate, with doorstep access to its historic house, garden and parkland.

It is also perfectly situated for those wanting to explore the landscapes, wildlife, heritage sites and villages of Derbyshire and the Peak District.

One of the superior twin bedrooms at the hotel is pictured here. Credit: Photography Anna Batchelor/The Cavendish - Devonshire Hotels

The hotel has been revamped by renowned interior designer Nicola Harding, working in close partnership with Laura Burlington. The pair took inspiration from Chatsworth’s art collection and interiors – and aimed to celebrate the best in local craftsmanship and furniture design.

Laura Burlington said: “Nicola has created a hotel that manages to be wonderfully comfortable and full of insights to Chatsworth and its collections.

"I hope that our guests can find much to be inspired by, and that they enjoy the wonderful Derbyshire food, craft, landscapes and welcome that await them here.”

The design draws on elements from the surrounding Derbyshire countryside and Chatsworth, with artwork sourced from the Devonshire family’s private collection – including artists such as Elizabeth Frink, Phyllida Barlow, Lisa Brice, Elizabeth Peyton and Jeremy Deller.

The hotel’s menu has also undergone changes. Credit: Photography Anna Batchelor/The Cavendish - Devonshire Hotels

Watercolours of the house and grounds sit alongside more contemporary works, whilst black and white historic family photos adorn the bar.

The 28 characterful and comfortable bedrooms, including two suites, feature countryside views across the estate. While antique furniture, stone fireplaces and traditional elements remain throughout, punches of colour add a sense of fun, from the playful lamps that were made by a member of the household staff to the upholstery and fabrics – which were woven in Derbyshire and Yorkshire.

Nicola Harding added: “The interiors grew out of the personal story of the Devonshire family and their connection to the Chatsworth Estate. The objectives and values of Chatsworth and the hotel chime so closely with our own, with a strong emphasis on partnership, sourcing locally, and providing employment and training in the local community.

“It felt such a privilege to bring these values to life through the interiors, sourcing incredible pieces in the same county from upholsterers, craftspeople and makers such as locally woven organic cotton and linen fabrics to glazed ceramic bedside lamps made by a member of the family household.

The inspiration for the refurbishment was taken from Chatsworth House. Credit: Photography Anna Batchelor/The Cavendish - Devonshire Hotels

“Every detail has been developed in close conversation with Laura Burlington, even drawing on the art and family photos from their personal collection.”

The food offering at The Cavendish has been curated by executive chef Adam Harper, and champions the best of local produce.

Adam has worked closely with the gardeners and farmers at Chatsworth, as well as local artisan suppliers from the estate and surrounding areas – the majority of whom are based within a ten-mile radius of the hotel. He has developed menus that celebrate the Peak District’s best-known producers, including trout from Ladybower Fisheries, cold pressed rapeseed oil from Bakewell's Brock & Moreton and pork from the family-run Moss Valley Farm.

With views across the Chatsworth landscape, The Garden Room is a bright, relaxed setting to enjoy lunch or drinks and dinner, with a large terrace providing the perfect spot during the summer. Meanwhile, with three AA Rosettes, The Gallery showcases innovative and imaginative dishes in relaxed surroundings. Those looking for a one-of-a-kind experience can book the restaurant’s kitchen table, where they can watch the chefs prepare a bespoke menu.

The lounge and bar is an intimate, cosy space for afternoon tea or cocktails, with traditional open fireplaces alongside a rich colour palette and plush velvet fabrics – and a 1950s style bar stocked with a large array of local gins.

Set within the grounds of Chatsworth, guests can enjoy direct access to the estate’s spectacular parkland. It offers roaming deer herds, ancient woodlands and miles of riverside walks, as well as its garden and house – complete with extensive collections of art, furniture and textiles built over five centuries.

Guests have the unique opportunity to go fishing against the background of the Grade I listed house and enjoy private tours to learn more about its history, artwork, garden and the conservation and educational work of the Chatsworth House Trust.

Having worked hand-in-hand with local communities for centuries, to preserve and protect the land, Chatsworth has built relationships that offer a wealth of experiences, in partnership with local artisans and craftspeople.

Guests staying at The Cavendish Hotel can go behind the scenes of small batch gin distilleries, breweries and ice cream makers, as well as discovering local artists, jewellery and homeware designers. In addition, the estate has an extensive calendar of themed talks and learning experiences on offer throughout the year for adults and children.