Best Peak District pubs: 43 of the highest-rated country pubs to visit this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 22nd Jul 2024, 11:31 BST
There are some great country pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – and we’ve picked out some of the best for you to visit.

Derbyshire is home to a number of brilliant country pubs – with great venues to be found in every corner of the county.

These are 43 of Derbyshire’s best country pubs, based on Google reviews – and should be at the top of your list of places to try if you visit the area over the summer.

All data was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

There are plenty of great country pubs to visit this summer across Derbyshire and the Peaks.

1. Country pubs

There are plenty of great country pubs to visit this summer across Derbyshire and the Peaks. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Bulls Head has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,100 Google reviews. It was described as a “beautiful, traditional and friendly pub in the heart of the Peak District”, where “well-behaved dogs are welcome.”

2. The Bulls Head, Monyash

The Bulls Head has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,100 Google reviews. It was described as a “beautiful, traditional and friendly pub in the heart of the Peak District”, where “well-behaved dogs are welcome.” Photo: Google

The Bridge Inn has a 4.2/5 rating based on 685 Google reviews - with the dog-friendly venue earning plaudits for its “lovely food.”

3. The Bridge Inn, Calver

The Bridge Inn has a 4.2/5 rating based on 685 Google reviews - with the dog-friendly venue earning plaudits for its “lovely food.” Photo: Google

This pub has a 4.4/5 rating based on 823 Google reviews. One customer said: “This place is in a wonderful location. Cosy inside. Outside the beer garden is right by a river surrounded by flowers. Very nice atmosphere.”

4. The Scotsman’s Pack Country Inn, Hathersage

This pub has a 4.4/5 rating based on 823 Google reviews. One customer said: “This place is in a wonderful location. Cosy inside. Outside the beer garden is right by a river surrounded by flowers. Very nice atmosphere.” Photo: Google

