Peak District holidays: 33 of the best hotels and places to stay this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Google reviews

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 11th Jul 2024, 14:16 BST
These are some of the most popular places to stay across Derbyshire and the Peak District – ideal for those planning a trip this summer.

Derbyshire and the Peak District are full of brilliant places to stay – with high-end hotels and traditional country inns offering something to satisfy everyone’s tastes.

Whether you’re looking for a last minute summer staycation, or somewhere to unwind after a hike over the hills, these are 33 of the best-reviewed hotels across the county.

READ THIS: Derbyshire pubs: 19 pubs that have opened their doors or closed for the final time over the last 12 months

All data was taken from Google, and the hotels are not ranked in any particular order.

These are among some of the most popular places to stay across Derbyshire.

1. Best rated hotels and places to stay

These are among some of the most popular places to stay across Derbyshire. Photo: Casa Hotels Group/Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The George has a 4.4/5 rating based on 449 Google reviews - winning praise for its “warm and cosy rooms.”

2. The George, Hathersage

The George has a 4.4/5 rating based on 449 Google reviews - winning praise for its “warm and cosy rooms.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
This hotel has a 4.7/5 rating based on 467 Google reviews - winning customers over with their “relaxing spa” and “amazing staff.”

3. Losehill House Hotel & Spa, Hope

This hotel has a 4.7/5 rating based on 467 Google reviews - winning customers over with their “relaxing spa” and “amazing staff.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Cavendish Hotel has a 4.5/5 rating based on 384 Google reviews - with one visitor describing it as a “real treasure of the Peak District.”

4. Cavendish Hotel, Baslow

The Cavendish Hotel has a 4.5/5 rating based on 384 Google reviews - with one visitor describing it as a “real treasure of the Peak District.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Peak DistrictDerbyshireGoogle
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice