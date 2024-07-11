Wherever you live in Derbyshire, from the centre of Chesterfield to the scenic countryside of the Peak District, there are great pubs to be found.
The last 12 months have seen several well-loved venues opening their doors again after closing for refurbishments. A number of superb additions are also set to launch across the county in the coming weeks and months.
Sadly, several pubs have closed their doors for the final time in this period – with some facing severe financial difficulties.
READ THIS: "It's easier to open up in nature": Derbyshire delivery driver launches Peak District pork pie club for men to walk and talk
These are 19 pubs that have opened for the first time, undergone major revamps or shut down permanently over the last 12 months.