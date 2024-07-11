Wherever you live in Derbyshire, from the centre of Chesterfield to the scenic countryside of the Peak District, there are great pubs to be found.

The last 12 months have seen several well-loved venues opening their doors again after closing for refurbishments. A number of superb additions are also set to launch across the county in the coming weeks and months.

Sadly, several pubs have closed their doors for the final time in this period – with some facing severe financial difficulties.

These are 19 pubs that have opened for the first time, undergone major revamps or shut down permanently over the last 12 months.

1 . New and relaunched venues These are some of the pubs and bars that have opened their doors, or have been taken over, during the last 12 months.

2 . The Sanctuary Inn, Bolsover The Sanctuary Inn closed just before Christmas 2022 - but reopened at the start of November 2023. It serves a variety of beers and cask Batemans ale, along with authentic Spanish tapas and grilled meats.

3 . Miners Arms, Manor Road, Brimington The Miners Arms at Brimington closed in October, posting a note outside the venue saying that, "had the pub been better supported with custom then it may have been able to stay open."