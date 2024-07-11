Derbyshire pubs: 19 pubs that have opened their doors or closed for the final time over the last 12 months

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 11th Jul 2024, 12:59 BST
New pubs have been launched and venues have closed down in all corners of the county over the last year – including Chesterfield, north Derbyshire and the Peak District.

Wherever you live in Derbyshire, from the centre of Chesterfield to the scenic countryside of the Peak District, there are great pubs to be found.

The last 12 months have seen several well-loved venues opening their doors again after closing for refurbishments. A number of superb additions are also set to launch across the county in the coming weeks and months.

Sadly, several pubs have closed their doors for the final time in this period – with some facing severe financial difficulties.

READ THIS: "It's easier to open up in nature": Derbyshire delivery driver launches Peak District pork pie club for men to walk and talk

These are 19 pubs that have opened for the first time, undergone major revamps or shut down permanently over the last 12 months.

These are some of the pubs and bars that have opened their doors, or have been taken over, during the last 12 months.

1. New and relaunched venues

These are some of the pubs and bars that have opened their doors, or have been taken over, during the last 12 months. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Sanctuary Inn closed just before Christmas 2022 - but reopened at the start of November 2023. It serves a variety of beers and cask Batemans ale, along with authentic Spanish tapas and grilled meats.

2. The Sanctuary Inn, Bolsover

The Sanctuary Inn closed just before Christmas 2022 - but reopened at the start of November 2023. It serves a variety of beers and cask Batemans ale, along with authentic Spanish tapas and grilled meats. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Miners Arms at Brimington closed in October, posting a note outside the venue saying that, “had the pub been better supported with custom then it may have been able to stay open.”

3. Miners Arms, Manor Road, Brimington

The Miners Arms at Brimington closed in October, posting a note outside the venue saying that, “had the pub been better supported with custom then it may have been able to stay open.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The New Inn at Tupton was taken on by new landlords back in August - with the venue undergoing a revamp and a new food menu being launched.

4. New Inn, Tupton

The New Inn at Tupton was taken on by new landlords back in August - with the venue undergoing a revamp and a new food menu being launched. Photo: Brian eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshirePeak DistrictChesterfield
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice