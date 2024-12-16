Peak District attractions: 19 of the best places for family day trips across Derbyshire and the Peak District during the Christmas holiday

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 16th Dec 2024, 13:19 BST
These are some of the best things to do across Derbyshire and the Peak District over the Christmas holidays – perfect for those looking to keep their family entertained.

Derbyshire and the Peak District are perfect places to spend some time with your family during the Christmas break.

READ THIS: These restaurants across Derbyshire and the Peak District are ranked among the country’s best after featuring in the Michelin Guide – and are perfect to visit during a Christmas season day trip

These are 21 of the best spots across the area for family days out – is there anywhere else we need to add to our list?

These are some of the best places to visit across Derbyshire

1. Top places to visit in Derbyshire includes Matlock Park Farm

These are some of the best places to visit across Derbyshire | Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Chatsworth House is one of the Peak District’s most recognisable landmarks - and there is plenty to keep the family entertained here.

2. Chatsworth House

Chatsworth House is one of the Peak District’s most recognisable landmarks - and there is plenty to keep the family entertained here. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Osmaston is a fairytale village near Ashbourne, complete with thatched cottages and stunning woodland. Visitors should head to Osmaston Park for a glimpse of the picturesque old sawmill.

3. Osmaston Sawmill

Osmaston is a fairytale village near Ashbourne, complete with thatched cottages and stunning woodland. Visitors should head to Osmaston Park for a glimpse of the picturesque old sawmill. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714

Photo Sales
There is plenty to do and see for families at Carsington Water.

4. Carsington Water

There is plenty to do and see for families at Carsington Water. Photo: Photo © Alan Heardman (cc-by-sa/2.0)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshirePeak District
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice