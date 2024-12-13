Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a number of great places to eat, with 10 of the county’s restaurants being ranked among the UK’s best – featuring in the 2024 edition of the Michelin Guide.
If you’re searching for somewhere to enjoy a high-quality meal with friends or family over the festive season, look no further than the Michelin-recommended restaurants listed below.
1. Michelin-recommended restaurants
These Derbyshire eateries are all listed in the Michelin Guide. Photo: jason chadwick
2. The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow
The Blind Bull at Little Hucklow is listed in the Michelin Guide. The venue was praised for its “concise menu” which “offers refined classics with a focus on flavour - and a great selection for vegetarians.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. The Bulls Head, Holymoorside
The Bulls Head is listed in the Michelin Guide. It was described as a “gastronomically adventurous” eatery run by a “passionate team” - and also earned plaudits for their “quality produce.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. The Pack Horse, Hayfield
The Pack Horse in Hayfield is also recommended by the Michelin Guide for its “hearty pub dishes” that come with a “refined edge”. Photo: Jason Chadwick
