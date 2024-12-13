These restaurants across Derbyshire and the Peak District are ranked among the country’s best after featuring in the Michelin Guide – and are perfect to visit during a Christmas season day trip

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 13th Dec 2024, 10:51 BST
These are some of the best restaurants to visit during the festive season across Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to the Michelin Guide.

Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a number of great places to eat, with 10 of the county’s restaurants being ranked among the UK’s best – featuring in the 2024 edition of the Michelin Guide.

READ THIS: 41 of the best dog-friendly pubs across Derbyshire and the Peak District

If you’re searching for somewhere to enjoy a high-quality meal with friends or family over the festive season, look no further than the Michelin-recommended restaurants listed below.

These Derbyshire eateries are all listed in the Michelin Guide.

1. Michelin-recommended restaurants

These Derbyshire eateries are all listed in the Michelin Guide. Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
The Blind Bull at Little Hucklow is listed in the Michelin Guide. The venue was praised for its “concise menu” which “offers refined classics with a focus on flavour - and a great selection for vegetarians.”

2. The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow

The Blind Bull at Little Hucklow is listed in the Michelin Guide. The venue was praised for its “concise menu” which “offers refined classics with a focus on flavour - and a great selection for vegetarians.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Bulls Head is listed in the Michelin Guide. It was described as a “gastronomically adventurous” eatery run by a “passionate team” - and also earned plaudits for their “quality produce.”

3. The Bulls Head, Holymoorside

The Bulls Head is listed in the Michelin Guide. It was described as a “gastronomically adventurous” eatery run by a “passionate team” - and also earned plaudits for their “quality produce.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Pack Horse in Hayfield is also recommended by the Michelin Guide for its “hearty pub dishes” that come with a “refined edge”.

4. The Pack Horse, Hayfield

The Pack Horse in Hayfield is also recommended by the Michelin Guide for its “hearty pub dishes” that come with a “refined edge”. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshirePeak District
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice