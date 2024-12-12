Derbyshire and the Peak District are the perfect places for those planning a day out over the festive season – with plenty of great pubs to visit after a scenic walk.

These are some of the best venues in the area, based on Google reviews – and all offer a warm welcome to dogs as well.

All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.

The Wheatsheaf Hotel, Baslow The Wheatsheaf Hotel has a 4.3/5 rating based on 2,066 Google reviews - and was described by one customer as "very dog-friendly."

The Church Inn, Darley Dale The Church Inn has a 4.7/5 rating based on 114 Google reviews - and was described by one visitor as "very dog-friendly."