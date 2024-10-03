Blackpool's Boulevard Hotel: an ideal base for a family weekend in the shadow of the iconic Big One

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool is famous for many things - the Tower, illuminations, miles of sandy beach and dozens of family-friendly attractions.

But what many might not know is it is also home to an award-winning luxury hotel that sits in the shadow of the iconic Big One, its prime location making an ideal base for a family weekend. Pulling into the carpark of the Boulevard was certainly a moment of amazement for my small children - as the UK's tallest roller coasters swooshed about overhead just metres from the hotel.

But stepping inside you leave behind the brash seaside atmosphere and inside it's all sleek and calm, a palette of muted greys, textures, fabrics, comfy chairs and designer light fittings. The hotel’s sophisticated interiors are a world away from its quirky setting. While there's certainly a market for budget-conscious families the BLVD is a sign Blackpool wants a piece of the higher end of the holiday trade as well. The stylish seafront property boasts 120 rooms, including junior, park view and coastal suites and family rooms.

The hotel is right on the Promenade sandwiched between the beach and the amusement park, but a 10-minute tram ride from the rowdiest stretch of the seafront.

Boulevard at Pleasure Beach Resort

Check-in was straightforward with cheery staff waiting to greet us. Even the trip to the room was an exciting one as my children marvelled at the mock grey snakeskin walls in the lift.

Everywhere was spotless which has to be my number one requirement for any hotel and I really couldn't find fault. Even though the BLVD opened in 2019, I couldn't see any signs of wear and tear in our room and the bathroom especially was gleaming.

The rooms are contemporary and chic but not overly fussy. And there are little flicks of colour and character among the polish - bespoke artwork depicting fairground scenes giving a nod to the early days of the Pleasure Beach. There are also charming seaside touches, such as big beach stones for coat hooks.

We stayed in a family room which was a treat for my little ones who had their own TVs and lighting at the end of their bunkbeds.

The bathroom is a pretty grey and white marble effect

The layout of the room was cleverly thought out with the children's bunkbeds in a separate area, providing privacy and a novelty for my five-year-old to be able to lie in bed and watch TV in the morning, without disturbing anyone. There was a super king bed dressed in Designers Guild fabrics with a bold wooden Union Jack bedhead. The rooms all include a comfortable armchair and luxurious curtains. Each room features a 55” television with freeview, air conditioning and superfast Wi-Fi. Rooms also include a safe which is large enough to store laptops and gadgets.

There were screams of delight as we pulled back the curtain to reveal the iconic Pleasure Beach right outside the window - but don’t worry - while the roller coasters are so close you can almost touch them and see the faces of riders as they whizz past, you won't hear their screams, the soundproofing is excellent.

There are many impressive little details. A mini fridge stocked with complimentary sparkling and still water, biscuits, hot chocolate and hot drinks, a notepad and pencil and luxury bathroom toiletries. All rooms also have an ironing board, iron and hair dryer. The bathroom is finished in a grey and white marble effect, storage under the sink stocked neatly with plenty of towels.

It was a lovely sunny September day when we visited and after dumping our bags we made our way to the Pleasure Beach. I had vague memories of the amusement park from childhood seaside holidays.

The Pleasure Beach was right outside the window. While the roller coasters are so close you can almost touch them, the soundproofing is excellent.

The traditional seaside fair first opened in 1896 is now among the best on the planet, according to TripAdvisor rankings.

It's fair to say the Pleasure Beach has it all. A small space but plenty of rides for all ages.

There's a good selection of food outlets to pick from too including Italian, Greek, Chinese, English, and American. My children had ice creams and donuts and my other half enjoyed a pita wrap with halloumi and salad.

My littlest girl was a bit small for the bigger rides but we loved the selection aimed at younger guests. Our favourite was the Wallace and Gromit Thrill-O-Matic. It features classic scenes from Wallace and Gromit, as you ride around in cars shaped like giant slippers!

The layout of the room was cleverly thought out with the children's bunkbeds in a separate area.

It was also quite a long ride so the queuing beforehand felt worth it and there's so much detail to take in as well as a 'surprising' moment right at the end when you think it's all over. Proper family-friendly fun and as Wallace and Gromit are so quintessentially British it works perfectly for Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

Other highlights included the Flying Machines, the Alice in Wonderland ride and the Derby Racer. This ride opened in 1959 with music provided by an organ but don't be fooled if you're expecting a leisurely trot around the circle - the ride actually goes very fast! We loved it and queued up for a second go.

The park was busy but not uncomfortably with plenty of staff clearing litter. The only downside was I felt wayfinding could have been better and would have been useful to have more maps of the park dotted around.

After a packed day at the park we enjoyed a walk towards the Tower to take in the Illuminations. Unsurprisingly the streets were heaving with crowds. The tower lit up was stunning and my girls were mesmerised. They liked the illuminated mermaids, Dora the Explorer and Spongebob Squarepants. There was also a giant screen featuring the resort’s drag talent and clips of Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, performing 70's hit Venus. The evening closed with a spectacular fireworks display.

We all slept well at the BLVD and enjoyed a good breakfast in the Beachside Restaurant, which also has a lunch and dinner menu and an option to order lighter food from the bar until 10pm.

Breakfast was a good selection of cold and continental options including pastries, fresh fruit, yoghurts, cereals and cheese.

There was plenty of hot food to choose from too and we had sausage, bacon, black pudding, eggs, tomatoes, beans, mushrooms and potato puffs. My children were especially impressed with the pancake machine, typing in the number they required and watching them dollop out of the machine and flop onto their plates to be covered in a choice of toppings from marshmallows to fresh berries.

Blackpool is definitely an exciting place to take children. It's a British treasure, full of thrills, giggles and delights on every corner. What I liked most about the BLVD was the after a day soaking up the gaudy seafront and delights of the Pleasure Beach you can unwind in a luxurious, spotlessly clean, five-star setting with extremely friendly staff who are only too happy to help.

To book go to https://www.boulevardhotel.co.uk/ Family rooms start from around £200 per night.