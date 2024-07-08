Bakewell is revealed as the second best spot for dining with your dog across the UK – making it perfect for a dog-friendly Peak District staycation
Exploring local eateries is all part of the staycation experience, but according to a survey of 2,500 dog owners, 37% said that they have difficulty finding dog-friendly restaurants and cafes on holiday.
If you’re searching for a destination for a stress-free experience, a new report by dog-friendly holiday letting agency Canine Cottages has revealed Bakewell as one of the UK’s best canine culinary tourism spots.
Bakewell was ranked second in the list of towns with the best dog-friendly dining scenes – with Bowness-On-Windemere taking the top spot and Llandudno rounding out the top three.
Most famously known to human foodies for its Bakewell tarts, Bakewell offers many culinary delights to experience with your canine companion. With over 72 different restaurants to choose from, you’re sure to find something to suit everyone.
Make sure to sniff out some picturesque Peak District trails, or head to Chatsworth House on the outskirts of the town – which welcomes dogs in its garden.
Sarah Pring, Digital PR Manager at Canine Cottages, said: “Food brings people together, and that shouldn’t have to exclude our canine companions.
“With our recent Canine Crunch report revealing that 37% of dog owners have difficulty finding dog-friendly eateries while on holiday, we wanted to showcase some of the best areas to visit with your pooch.
“We hope this inspires dog owners to discover some new culinary delights with their dog this summer.”
To find out more about the report, including some advice on summer foods to avoid feeding your dog, visit the Canine Cottages website here.
