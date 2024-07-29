21 pubs with the most scenic views across Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to visit over the summer

By Tom Hardwick
Published 29th Jul 2024, 14:31 BST
These are some of the most scenic pubs to visit this summer across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews.

Summer has finally arrived in Derbyshire, making it the perfect time to visit one of the county’s great pubs and soak in the stunning local scenery.

These 21 venues offer some of the best views across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any order.

There are plenty of pubs across Derbyshire and the Peaks that offer great views. Credit: Dean Atkins

1. The refurbished Fox House at Longshaw

There are plenty of pubs across Derbyshire and the Peaks that offer great views. Credit: Dean AtkinsPhoto: Dean Atkins

This pub has a 4.4/5 rating based on 2,609 Google reviews - with one visitor praising the “lovely views.”

2. The Fishpond, South Parade, Matlock Bath

This pub has a 4.4/5 rating based on 2,609 Google reviews - with one visitor praising the “lovely views.”Photo: Google

The Fox & Goose Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 464 Google reviews. One customer said the pub offered a “great view - as far as to Sheffield.”

3. Fox & Goose Inn, Wigley

The Fox & Goose Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 464 Google reviews. One customer said the pub offered a “great view - as far as to Sheffield.”Photo: Google

The Peacock at Barlow has a 4.6/5 rating based on 2,011 Google reviews - and was recommended for its “fantastic views.”

4. The Peacock at Barlow, Barlow

The Peacock at Barlow has a 4.6/5 rating based on 2,011 Google reviews - and was recommended for its “fantastic views.”Photo: Google

