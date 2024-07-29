21 pubs with the most scenic views across Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to visit over the summer

Summer has finally arrived in Derbyshire, making it the perfect time to visit one of the county’s great pubs and soak in the stunning local scenery.

These 21 venues offer some of the best views across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any order.

1 . The refurbished Fox House at Longshaw There are plenty of pubs across Derbyshire and the Peaks that offer great views. Credit: Dean Atkins

2 . The Fishpond, South Parade, Matlock Bath This pub has a 4.4/5 rating based on 2,609 Google reviews - with one visitor praising the "lovely views."

3 . Fox & Goose Inn, Wigley The Fox & Goose Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 464 Google reviews. One customer said the pub offered a "great view - as far as to Sheffield."