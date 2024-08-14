If you’re planning a last minute summer trip this year, then Derbyshire and the Peak District should be at the very top of your list.
From stunning areas of natural beauty to superb pubs and restaurants, Derbyshire and the Peak District offer something for everyone – making it a great alternative to a holiday abroad.
These are 16 reasons why you should visit the Derbyshire and the Peak District National Park this summer – the full list can be found below.
1. Derbyshire and Peak District summer trips
There are plenty of reasons to visit Derbyshire and the Peak District this summer. Photo: RKH
2. Explore an iconic country house and filming location
The magnificent Chatsworth House is one of the country’s most well-known stately homes - and has been used in a number of TV shows and films. From Pride and Prejudice to Peaky Blinders, Chatsworth has continued to grace our screens over the years - making it one of the Peak District’s most unique attractions. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Beautiful scenery
Wherever you are in the Peak District, beautiful scenery is guaranteed. The National Trust’s Kinder, Edale and High Peak Estate is just one place to visit for superb views - along with the likes of Monsal Head, Curbar Edge and Ladybower Reservoir. Photo: jason chadwick
4. Waterfalls
Lumsdale Falls can be found to the north-east of Matlock - and should be high on your list of places to visit. Blackden Brook and Kinder Scout are also worth visiting for those wanting to catch a glimpse of the Peak District’s stunning waterfalls. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Mike Lyne - geograph.org.uk/p/6444024