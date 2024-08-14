Cascades House on the Clatterway, Bonsall is on the market for £825,000 and a public viewing of the five-bedroom house, detached annex and adjacent Japanese inspired gardens will be held on August 29 from 11am. Marketing agents Bricks & Mortar wish to hear from anyone interested in attending the open house viewing to call 020 3840 3695.

The owner of this home will have unique, full private access outside of opening hours to the adjacent Cascades Gardens which is a tranquil, professionally-managed sanctuary. These magnificent four-acre gardens, inspired by Japanese design and Buddhist philosophy, have been developed by retired businessman Alan Clements who travelled to Japan, China and India during his working life.

Cascades House is named after the impressive waterfalls of 20ft and12ft which are fed by a high-level water course that originally supplied the water wheel on this historic home. The property was originally a cornmill in the 1800s and three floors have since been built on top to make an elegant house.

A spokesperson for Bricks & Mortar says: “With the potential to be operated as a B&B and including a detached bungalow, the home and gardens have been lovingly and significantly upgraded in recent years.”

The house has grand dining and sitting rooms, a large kitchen, bathroom and two separate wcs on the ground floor. The first floor accommodates three large double bedrooms and two bathrooms. On the top floor are a further two spacious double bedrooms and a bathroom. The lower ground floor has a separate entrance and could easily become another separate accommodation area.

The annex has studio living with a large living room/bedroom and a bathroom. Either side of the annex are private outdoor dining areas. There are also outbuildings and a dedicated laundry room.

1 . Take a look Cascades House, The Clatterway, Bonsall is on the market for £825,000. Photo: Bricks and Mortar Photo Sales

2 . Stunning feature The main waterfall creates a cascade of 20ft. Photo: Bricks and Mortar Photo Sales

3 . Come on in! The hallway has a high ceiling with coving, quarry-tiled floor, decorative marble shelf and deep skirting boards. Photo: Bricks and Mortar Photo Sales

4 . Elegant accommodation The living room has an opulent fireplace made of local Hopton marble with fossils clearly visible in the polished surface. Photo: Bricks and Mortar Photo Sales