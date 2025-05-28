Losehill House Hotel & Spa in the Peak District named among the top 1% of Boutique Hotels in the World

Losehill House Hotel & Spa, an independent luxury 4-star hotel in the heart of the Peak District National Park, has been named one of the top 1% of boutique hotels in the world by Tripadvisor as part of its 2025 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards.

Tripadvisor’s highest honour, the Best of the Best Award recognises the very best in hospitality worldwide - properties that consistently earn outstanding reviews and go above and beyond to deliver exceptional experiences. Losehill House’s inclusion in the top 1% of boutique hotels places it firmly on the map as one of the finest stays available.

With 22 individually designed rooms and suites, a double AA Rosette-awarded restaurant, and an indulgent spa with panoramic views, Losehill House is widely celebrated for its tranquil setting, outstanding food, and warm, personal service.

“We are beyond delighted to be recognised in the top 1% of boutique hotels in the world,” said Paul Roden, co-owner of Losehill House Hotel & Spa.

Dining at Grafene, the hotel's award-winning 2 AA Rosette restaurant

“As an independent family-run business, this means a great deal to us. Every guest experience matters and we’ve worked hard to create a peaceful, restorative, luxurious place that feels genuinely welcoming. This award is a testament to our incredible team and to the guests who continue to support us.”

A true Peak District retreat

Losehill House Hotel & Spa is surrounded by some of the Peak District’s most breathtaking scenery, with over 20 walking trails to Mam Tor, Edale and Lose Hill Ridge right on its doorstep, and hundreds more beyond that. The hotel is an ideal base for walkers, food lovers, spa-goers and anyone seeking a peaceful countryside escape with all the comforts of a luxury hotel.

Set within a handsome Arts & Crafts building, the hotel celebrates its 111th anniversary in 2025. Originally built in 1914, the house has a rich and varied history - serving as everything from a family home to a wartime convalescent space - before being lovingly restored and transformed into a boutique hotel. That sense of heritage and character runs throughout, blending traditional charm with thoughtful modern design.

Guests can relax in the hotel’s award-winning spa, which includes a heated indoor pool, sauna, steam room and outdoor hot tub with panoramic views across the Hope Valley. The spa offers a full menu of indulgent Thalgo marine-based treatments designed to relax, restore and revive.

Dining is at the heart of the Losehill experience. At Grafene, the hotel’s fine dining restaurant, guests can enjoy beautifully crafted modern British dishes made with seasonal, locally sourced ingredients - all served in an intimate setting with far-reaching views across the valley.

About the Award

The Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards are based on millions of reviews and opinions from travellers around the globe. The top 1% of listings receive this recognition for consistently providing outstanding service and experiences over the past year.

“It’s a proud moment for all of us,” added Paul. “To be recognised internationally alongside some of the world’s best-known hotels, while remaining true to our values and local roots, is incredibly rewarding.”

For more information, visit: www.losehillhouse.co.uk