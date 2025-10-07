Half term offers many a last chance for winter sun from East Midlands Airport this year

Tenerife is one of the top getaways from EMA for some winter sun

The forthcoming October half term is the last chance for many families to get away to catch some winter sun this year, with East Midlands Airport expecting around 180,000 people to do so.

There are plenty of fantastic destinations to choose from within easy reach of East Midlands Airport to top up on tans and vitamin D as the evenings draw in and temperatures drop in Britain. With the school half term stretching from October 20 to 31, 183,216 people will be travelling through the airport to make the most of popular spots where the sun is still shining this time of year.

They will all benefit from East Midlands Airport’s excellent connections to the road network plus cark parks and bus services close to the terminal – making getting there easy. And a new-look security hall with next-generation scanning equipment will help to make the average 15-minute wait even quicker – providing more time to relax in the shops, bars and restaurants. These include brand new restaurant Alembic and the revamped Castle Rock Bar & Kitchen and Escape Lounge.

Top options for winter sun getaways from East Midlands Airport include:

Tenerife

With its subtropical climate and beaches galore, Tenerife is the perfect place to chase the sun. The natural beauty of the largest of the Canary Islands, makes it one of the best reasons to visit, especially if you enjoy exploring the outdoors.

With temperatures still reaching heights of 22 degrees in winter, take a trip to the picture-perfect cliffs of Los Gigantes and wander down to the nearby beach. This island has something for everyone - a great range of activities, delicious seafood restaurants, and historic UNESCO World Heritage sites.

Fly with Ryanair and Jet2

Alicante

Reopen the summer wardrobe and head to Alicante for comfortable high temperatures of 18 degrees. And with only around two days of rainfall on average each winter, you almost certainly won’t need to bring a jacket this holiday season.

A combination of cosy local restaurants and beachside cafes dominate the food scene, and they specialise in tapas. Alicante's coastal location makes fresh seafood a favourite so don’t miss trying some incredible paella.

Fly with Ryanair and Jet2

Lanzarote

Another perfect place to spend winter this year is Lanzarote - temperatures can reach as high as 21 degrees, so it makes it the ideal location to get away from the cold mornings. From volcanic landscapes to local vineyards, dolphin-watching boat tours to waterparks, there’s something for everyone.

Of course, every holiday must have a beach trip included in the itinerary, and there are lots to choose from in Lanzarote. Visit Papagayo Beach which lies between the mountainous setting of Ajaches, or walk down the golden sands of Playa Grande. Playa Flamingo, formerly a fishing village, has become one of the most desirable beaches boasting upmarket shops and restaurants.

Fly with Ryanair, Jet2 and TUI

Gran Canaria

Known as a “miniature continent,” Gran Canaria is a truly unique Spanish island full of rich landscapes. From vast sandy beaches to canyons and lush nature reserves, its sights will be sure to captivate you.

You’ll be able to experience the bucket-list worthy dunes of Maspalomas, a nature reserve where the wind sculpts the sand into a breathtaking scene. Be sure to stop off at the stunning beach of Playa de Las Canteras too. The golden sand stretches for around three kilometres with clear water and a beautiful barrier reef running through.

Fly with Ryanair, Jet2 and TUI

Faro

With beautiful beaches, awesome architecture and fantastic food, a trip to the capital of southern Portugal’s Algarve region should definitely be on the cards. With a mild climate of around 17 degrees over the winter period, Faro is the ideal location for a relaxed city break over winter.

Take a day trip to the Old Town, where cobbled streets will lead you to cosy cafes, museums and restaurants. The nightlife in Faro is buzzing, with countless rooftop bars offering scenic views of the city. And if you need some last-minute serenity before leaving, make sure to stop by Ilha de Faro beach, it’s a five-minute drive from the airport and the perfect place to end your winter sun holiday.

Fly with Ryanair, Jet2 and TUI