Wet weather once again wrecks Chesterfield Sunday League fixture list

Only seven games went ahead in the Chesterfield Sunday League this weekend.

The wet weather that has blighted the 2024/25 season once again had a huge impact on the league’s fixtures as just seven games went ahead.

The big two in HKL THREE Bolsover Town Seniors and Clowne Comets both recorded emphatic victories with Town scoring eight and the Comets seven. Town were in complete control against Killamarsh Juniors as both Josh Nicholls and Jack Waddle scored twice, with Ryan Shockley, Robbie Price and Callum Timmons amongst the goals as Town won 8-1. Not only did Clowne Comets put seven past FC Duke but they kept a clean sheet to complete a perfect 7-0 victory. Kallum Clarkson began the game on the bench but had a big impact when he joined the fray scoring twice as did starter Jacob Owen being joined on the score sheet by Owen Lester, Jack Smith and Sam Smith.

Walkers Wanderers were in good form in HKL FOUR, a 5-0 win over Rose and Crown moving them five points above closest rivals John Pye. Andy Craven's two goals plus one each from Dave Canning, Joe Walker and Caelan Wall sealed Rose and Crown's fate. A close game between Wingfield White Hart and Tupton Tap saw the sides share four goals and the points as they drew 2-2, Matt Walsh scoring twice for White Hart, Robbie Jones likewise for Tupton Tap.

Just one game in HKL SIX and Tibshelf Community Resrves won it, beating Brimington Three Horse Shoes 4-1, leaving Three Horse Shoes with just one win in eleven games.

In the second round of the Hutson Cup two ties went ahead and Tupton and Poolsbrook progressed to round three at the expense of Hasland Community and Duke of Brampton respectively. Tupton beating Hasland Community comfortably 6-0 Poolsbrook beating Community 2-0. Amongst the goals for Tupton in their victory were McAuly Millington, Richard Frost, Luke Walker, Callum Barker and Neo Batty.