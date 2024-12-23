Weather the winner in HKL League fixtures

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The final match day of 2024 turned out to be a damp squib with only a handful of games going ahead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was only one game in the league's top division and there was a lot at stake, Killamarsh knowing a win would see them top of the league in 2024. The game itself was a tight one as Rangers made Killamarsh work hard to try and reach their objective which they did, just. Tryston Brown and Luke Jackson score for Rangers as Killamarsh with Sam Baxter, Jamie Damms and Adam Sydall's goals leading their side to victory.

in HKL FOUR Walkers Wanderers beat Chesterfield Town 4-0 to end the year at the top of the division. Wanderers went ahead after just five minutes through Joe Walker who five minutes later doubled their advantage. Walker then completed a superb hat trick on fifty-eight minutes to make it 3-0 before Dave Canning added a fourth on sixty-seven minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were two games in HKL FIVE, both of which were high scoring affairs, Poolsbrook beating Grassmoor Sports Reserves 7-3 whilst Tupton and Pilsley Community Developement shared with goals and the points.

Only a handful of games went ahead in the HKL League

in HKL SIX Dronfield Oak beat All Inn 4-1, Cresswell Black Diamond beat Brimington Three Horseshoes 3-0 and Woodthorpe Inn shaded Hasland Community Reserves 4-3.

When the season resumes in January Killamarsh will top HKL ONE with Brampton Moor Rovers, FC Duke, Walkers Wanderers, Courage and Crown and Anchor leading the way in HKL TWO.