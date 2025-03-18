Title-chasing Chesterfield win crunch game in the final seconds

Chesterfield Goalkeeper, Thomas Grocock.

With 2 matches of the league season remaining and Chesterfield positioned 2nd in the league behind visitors City of York, this game was crucial in deciding the outcome of the Yorkshire Division One league title.

The start could not have gone better for Chesterfield. In what was probably the best play of the game, Chesterfield played a slick passing move from the pushback culminating with an excellent drive down the right from Ollie Addy, before he placed a pinpoint pass to Harry Dukes at the far post who finished with aplomb with only 11 seconds on the clock.

Chesterfield continued to play well in a very fast paced opening 15 minutes, creating 2 or 3 further chances to score, but the home side could not convert these chances into goals, and would later rue these missed opportunities to take full control of the match early on.

York then started to take control of the midfield and enjoyed lots of good possession, and for the remainder of the 1st half York were a constant threat creating several opportunities to score. The Chesterfield defensive unit of Paynter, Kimberley, Curley & Kennerley was severely tested, but they remained resolute and kept Chesterfield in the game with some last ditch tackles, backed up by goalkeeper Tom Grocock (pictured) making several key saves.

Team talk before penalty corner

Will Beardshall also in defence, made a superb goal line clearance when it looked like York had found a way through. This constant pressure from visitors York was however eventually rewarded with a goal, when they played the ball into a striker in space, who tapped in from close range and take the scoreline to 1-1 going into half time.

Chesterfield bounced back in the 2nd half and steadily started to get back into the match, winning good field position and possession of the ball. At this stage the game was a very even contest and finely balanced. Chesterfield blinked first, and it was City of York who then took a 2-1 lead with a well taken penalty corner and dipping drag flick into the Chesterfield goal.

Despite going behind Chesterfield would not give in, and continued to apply pressure on the York defence, and with just 15 minutes of the match remaining, it was man of the match midfielder Ryan Speed who provided a much needed breakthrough with a superb jinking solo run deep into the York defence, before firing a low backhand shot into the goal to make it 2-2.

There was no pause in the pace of the game with York retaking the lead just 1 minute later from close range, after a lapse in concentration from Chesterfield. Tom Grocock in goal for Chesterfield then made some excellent saves to keep the home team in the game, before once again Chesterfield pushed forward and gained the upper hand in the closing stages of the match.

With Chesterfield camped in the York half and desperately pushing to score to keep their season alive, it was striker Jack Harley who found the net with just 10 minutes remaining after some confusion in the York defence. This goal took the scoreline to 3-3 creating further tension in the closing minutes.

Chesterfield then found another gear from somewhere in the dying minutes, and produced attack after attack, although they squandered 2 or 3 golden opportunities to score, and it looked like it was simply not going to happen for Chesterfield.In the last few minutes of the game Chesterfield earned several penalty corners, with every one of these presenting excellent opportunities to score and win the game, but Chesterfield were stopped time and again by the York goalkeeper making some very good saves. With the last play of the game - yet another penalty corner, Jon Moores managed to get enough power on a flick to score, following a deflection from a York defender. This final action of the game was decisive taking the final scoreline to, Chesterfield 4 – 3 City of York.

Next week Chesterfield will be looking to finish the season well and can win the league title, if they win their final game of the season - away at Huddersfield.