The Weightman Brothers top the podium at the BIU European Cup in Scotland

Oliver Weighman -flawless final sections

In an exciting weekend of international Trials Bike competition at Bob Mc Gregor Trials Academy, Dunlop, near Glasgow both Weightman Brothers walked away with the top spot in their individual categories.

In what was described by the BIU (BikeTrail International Union) as a “sublime, confident, and fast performance” Oliver Weightman, 19, dominated the elite international field over two laps of six sections, covering a range of natural zone’s, typical of the traditional Trials Bike terrain adopted in BIU competitions.

In his second year as an elite athlete, Oliver started the season ranked 5th in the world. After coming away with a Bronze Medal, from the UCI World Championships in Abu Dhabi in December, Oliver has kicked off the season well with this win after placing second in Switzerland in April.

Eddie, now 16, and in the midst of his GCSE year, took some time out of his revision to top the table in his age category. Eddie rode an almost faultless four rounds, deserving his top spot.

Eddie Weightman dominating his category

Trophies were awarded to the Weightman brothers by legendary street trials rider and red bull athlete Danny MacAskill

MacAskill spent the weekend at the competition closely following and inspiring the next generation of Trials bike riders.

For a chance to see trials bike competition in action for yourself, the British Championships will be held, right on your doorstep, on Sunday 15th June at Derbyshire BikeTrial Centre near Wirksworth. Entry for spectators is free, the Hungry Hut will be on site to keep you fuelled up and the afternoon will be filled with Elite riders vying for a spot on the podium. See Derbyshire BikeTrial Centre’s Facebook page for more details.