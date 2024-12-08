Strong third quarter guides in-form Encon Arrows to victory

The Encon Arrows claimed another win after a strong third quarter proved to be the difference.

The Encon Arrows held a narrow 46 – 44 advantage at the interval however a strong third quarter of 23 – 16 was enough to create just enough space in this encounter. This win continues the good form of the Encon Arrows who are 8 – 3 for the season and right in contention for a play-off place. Young perimeter player Titus Berzinis top scored with 24 points in the contest.

The first quarter was an entertaining affair as both teams scored freely but it was the Encon Arrows who edged ahead by 25 – 23. The Encon Arrows were indebted to some quality shooting by Titus Berzinis and the solid play of Jacob Paredes. The tight nature of the contest continued throughout a shared second quarter but it was the Encon Arrows who maintained a narrow 46 – 44 advantage at the interval.

The third quarter was to prove decisive in this encounter as the Encon Arrows defence was finally able to hold Myerscough to only 16 points while the offence continued to score consistently leaving the Encon Arrows to enter the final quarter ahead by 69 – 60. Hamza Ibrahim scored well for the Encon Arrows.

The final quarter was clearly an offensive celebration as both teams pressed on for the victory. Titus Berzinis was lethal from range while Diogo Soares made a pair of key baskets. It was a “3 pointer” from Sheu Matewe that iced the game. Thankfully the Encon Arrows held their nerve and despite narrowly losing the quarter held on for a deserved win by 95 – 89.

Encon Arrows Scorers; Titus Berzinis 24,Hamza Ibrahim 20, Diogo Soares 16

Double joy for Encon Arrows U16 Boys

A young Encon Arrows U16s Boys team scored a brace of victories this week as they beat Sheffield Sharks Yellow 72 - 38 then York 2 by an impressive 84 – 25. Coach James Kelly has moved the team to a 9 – 1 record this season and once again in line for a high finish.

The group is quite young as Coach Kelly has blended his U14 winners of last season with remaining final year U16s to produce a powerful mix on the court.