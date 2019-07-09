Stanedge Golf Club owner Fame Tate wins national award

The former professional golfer who has transformed Stanedge Golf Club at Ashover as its new owner has picked up a national award.

Fame Tate won the ‘Outstanding Achievement’ accolade at The English Women’s Awards for the north after being nominated for the way she has saved the club from closure since taking it over in February.

The event, held at Manchester, celebrated the successes of inspirational female entrepreneurs, and Tate was honoured for converting a rundown clubhouse and course into a thriving facility that attracts many players of all ages and ability.

Tate said: “The resurrection of Stanedge has not been easy. It has been a monumental effort by many people.

“Since we acquired the club, we have attracted more than 80 new members and many visitors, with different groups getting involved in our coaching and learn-to-play offers.

“I feel extremely proud to have won this award. I would like to thank everyone for their continued support.

“We want to make the club a place where people feel welcome and relaxed, so they enjoy their time with us.”