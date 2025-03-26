Referee award renamed to honour Chesterfield man's 50 years in refereeing

Ralph Morton (left) in action in the Chesterfield & District Sunday Football League

The Chesterfield & District Sunday Football League have honoured local referee, Ralph Morton, by renaming their annual Referee of the Year Award to The Ralph Morton Referee of the Year.

Ralph is no stranger to the local football community and, having refereed many of today’s players dads (and yes grandads) there’s many a story forthcoming on those local pitches come Sunday morning.

Starting refereeing back in his home city of Leeds, his job saw him move from Yorkshire to Chesterfield and while his officiating took him through the non league to Wembley, where he officiated for an England schoolboy International versus Brazil.

On receiving the news of the honour, Ralph commented: “I feel honoured that the Chesterfield & District Sunday Football League have given me this award. Since my first Sunday game in September 1977, I have enjoyed the comerradary of the players and officials. I will never forget the number of friends I’ve made and the many outstanding matches I’ve refereed. My intention is to continue to Referee for as long as I feel able and be helpful to those who want any advice, and remember to "Keep it going lads."

Referees Secretary, Simon Owen, commented “Ralph is a one of the nicest people I have ever met. His support and guidance to referees over the last 50 years has been incredible, including myself.

"So I’ve taken the decision to rename the referee of the year award to The Ralph Morton Referee Of The Year, to honour his 50 years in refereeing, with most of them in the Chesterfield & District Sunday Football League. The word legend is a true reflection of this man, who I’m honoured to call a friend.”