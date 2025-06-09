Podium joy for Chesterfield's Perez in France

Perez was Flying in France

Chesterfield’s Seb Perez was overjoyed by his third-place podium spot last weekend at the Dijon-Prenois circuit in France.

The 25 year old was competing in France’s oldest historic race car meeting, the Grand Prix de l’Age d’Or, also taking second in the Elite Class for the third round of the 2 Litre Peter Cup European race series.

Joined by well-known racing team mate also from Chesterfield Sennan Fielding, the pair were on a mission to bring some silverware home to Derbyshire with them from the classic endurance race.

It was a welcome return for Perez and his previous experience in the race series and Fielding’s motorsport career spanning from racing against Perez in karting and Ginetta Junior days through to his recent racing in the British GT Championship and Le Mans Cup series last season, the pair were the ones to look out for.

Out in Front - Perez and Fielding finished third overall

Perez’s Tuthill Porsche prepared #177 Franklin and Sons sponsored short wheelbase 2.0 litre 911 1965 Porsche 911 was as usual immaculately turned out, after the usual detailed preparation to it had been worked on by their Tuthill Historic Porsche race engineers.

The race series, one of the only one make series in the World for 911 series Porsche models in its fifth year saw an entry list of 26 identical Porsche race cars and what a magnificent sight to see them all lined up together.

The weekend would be no surprise to Perez who took top spot on the podium in the race in 2022 before moving to other circuit racing and his usual British and European Rallying, a true master in the sport and was aiming to repeat that accolade this year.

The whole of the weekend saw mostly dry and bright weather that would help on the 2.362-mile-long Dijon-Prenoiscircuits tarmac, its demanding side of motor sport for the drivers, presenting a formidable challenge with the blind La Bretelle corner, the uphill Parabolique hairpin and the never-ending very quick Pouas curve. A place spectators love the dip and gather there in large numbers in what is almost a real stadium.

Seb Perez - second in Elite Class and Third Overall

Free practice testing on Friday saw Perez start the proceedings for the weekend, completing 19 laps with average speeds of around 202kph. He excelled on lap 4 early into the session with the fastest lap that saw him fly around the circuit in 1:40.313 seconds, topping sectors on the timing boards as he went.

Perez set the pace from the start for the first 6 laps and let Fielding settle into the reins for the remaining 13 laps, with some great lap times putting them by the end 3rd fastest.

The 30-minute Saturday qualifying session saw Perez complete the first six flying laps on the chronometer and Fielding putting in 9 laps to end.

The session went well for them both, on lap three Perez put a storming time in of 1:40.328 seconds on lap 3. Fielding pitted the Porsche on lap 12 but was back out for the last three laps and getting faster each time.

Perez in action in France

Perez’s time stuck on the clock and saw the pair second fastest and rewarded with a front row for Sunday’s race day, only 0.0.407 seconds off top spot taken by Brits Olly Bryant and Kyle Tilley, who had been on it all weekend too.

The pair knew Sunday’s race would be a tough one due to the times being so close all weekend so far and had to give it their all.

The #177 Porsche lined upon the grid on the front row (2nd place) on the outside line for the 90-minute endurance challenge ahead.

Fielding was in the cockpit first, as the lights went out Tilley got the better of Fielding despite Fielding giving it a good try, Tilley moved ahead, with a gap of just over a second parting the pair.

By the end of lap one a fierce battle commenced, Fielding trying his hardest to get into command with no avail for the next 7 laps. On lap 8 he let Virtanen through dropping a place and remaining until pitting the Porsche on lap 22 for Perez to take command for the rest of the race.

With some full course yellows showing and a lengthy pit stop, Perez exited the pit lane in P17, gradually getting faster lap by lap, ticking off competitors as he flew past them with strategy to be put into place

Perez was piling the seconds on lap by lap, by lap 30 Perez was up to 5th spot with just over 35 minutes left on the clock, On lap 42 Perez took a fastest lap of 1:40.955 seconds that saw Perez remaining in the same spot until lap 48 and then straight into P4.

With 4 laps and 6 minutes left on the clock Perez battled on to finish with a well earnt P3 podium spot for the pair.

It was a great weekend for Perez and Fielding appearing on the rostrum with cheers from the team.