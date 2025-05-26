Pilsley Community win Dey and Co Alma Cup to bring sunday league season to a close
The venue for the game was Staveley Miners Welfare’s Inkersall Road Ground in Staveley and at stake was the Dey and Co Alma Cup. The two sides in contention were Doe Lea and Pilsley Community and for Pilsley this was their first ever Alma Final.
The two sides met in the league on the previous Sunday and Doe League eased to a 7-1 victory and as a result Pilsley started the game as underdogs despite having won 4-1 at Doe Lea earlier in the season however as we all know cup football can sometimes become a lottery.
As is the norm there was a large enthusiastic crowd in attendance and on this occasion it was Pilsley Community who bought the winning lottery ticket ticket although there was no luck involved as they produced a superb performance to win the game 3-1 to put their name on the Alma Cup for the first time.