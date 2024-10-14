Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The majority of the Chesterfield Sunday League’s clubs were in action in the Derbyshire Sunday Junior Cup at the weekend however, there were a handful of league games that took place as well.

In HKL ONE Pilsley Community looked impressive as they beat Doe Lea on their own patch 4-1. George Morris found the net for Doe Lea but a fine Lewis Macaskill hat trick and one from Tyron Macaskill won it for Pilsley.

ClayCross Town were also winners, a goal each from Liam Hendley and Kurtis Morley proving to be enough to take the points at the expense of Rangers. There was little to choose between Hepthorne Lane and Clowne Wanderers with Wanderers just shading it 3-2.

Three games in HKL TWO and Eyam continued their fine start to the eason with an 8-0 triumph at Dronfield Wanderers, Tom Ibbeson leading the way with a well taken hat trick Elliott Crilley and Luke Mosley joining him on the score sheet with two apiece, Oliver James one. Another hat trick man was Brampton Moor Roveritwell who scored two goals of their own.

Grassmoor Sports [stripes] beat Brampton Victoria 3-1 in Division Two at Barnes Park. Pics: Martin Roberts.

Freddie Grimmer, twice, Will Tracey, twice and Josh Bennett and Louis Naylor scored for Town, Nathan Limb and Alex Topliss replying for Whitwell.

One game in HKL FIVE and Duke of Brampton beat Grassmoor Sports Reserves 4-2. Like wise in HKL SIX where Brimington Three Horseshoes and Harland Community shared four goals and the points, Nathan Goulding and Ryan Millen scoring for Horseshoes.

In the Junior Cup Trent Jules of Courage took the plaudits as he went nap and hit five of his his sides six goals in a 6-1 victory over Stanley Town who play two divisions higher in the league. There were some really close games none more so than the tie between Creswell Barnett and Wingfield White Hart which ended level at 2-2 after ninety minutes, Matt Walsh scoring both White Hart goals before Barnett won the ensuing penalty shoot out 5-4.

Shinnon of THREE and Elm Tree of FIVE drew 3-3 with Shinnon going on to win 5-3 on penalties. Steelmelters took the lead against Tibshelf Community through Matt Towndrow before Aaron Walker levelled fifteen minutes from time, Steelmelters going on to win 4-2 on penalties.

Grassmoor were reduced to ten men early in the second half. Pic: Martin Roberts.

John Pye also went through on penalties, beating Glossop North End 5-4 on penalties after the game ended level at 3-3. Creswell Black Diamond also went through via the penalty route 5-2 after their game with Tipton ended level at 2-2 after ninety minutes. Renishaw progressed the next round by beating Green Utd 4-1 whilst FC Duke triumphed 4-2 at Pilsley Community Development, Jordan Hendley scoring a couple, Liam Waller also on target.

Close game at Hollingwood went the way of hosts Spartans who beat Roscoe Eclipse 3-2. Rose and Crown KR beat Tibshelf Community Reserves 4-1. However Gasoline, Walkers Wanderers and Poolsbrook Town exited the competition, losing 7-2 to FC Glossop, 1-0 to Stanton Ilkeston and 2-0 to Roe Cross Simmondley respectively.