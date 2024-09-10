Perez Stays Top in British Historic Rally Championship

Chesterfield’s Seb Perez retained his number one spot in round 7 of the Fuchs Lubricants British Historic Rally Championship.

24-year-old Perez was back in the driving seat with his regular co-driver Ireland’s Gary McElhinney alongside him in the Chesterfield based Dansport prepared Amigos Tequila Beer Porsche 911RS, competing on the Phil Price Memorial Woodpecker Rally based around the forests of Powys in Wales.

The new revised rally route saw an exciting ensemble of world-famous stages in the heart of Wales, such as Hafren, Sweet Lamb and Ceri. A mid-way Service Area at Sweet Lamb taking in around 45 stage miles and eight special stages on gravel.

The BHRC title was taking shape and that would likely see a duel between dynamic duo Perez and McElhinney with former British champion Mark Higgins and Carl Williamson in their rumbling Triumph TR7 V8 in second place.

Winners: Perez and McElhinney extend their lead in the championship.

Saturdays start was at the Britpart facility in Newtown, that followed straight away by SS1 Britpart Ceri 1, Perez was straight into it, despite an overshoot, the Porsche ran well through the 6-mile stage, Perez taking second place overall and 14 seconds off top spot. He was leading his class. The battle had started with Higgins 2 seconds behind.

SS2 Cwmbiga 1 was an 8.62-mile dash through the forest stage for Perez and McElhinney, the Porsche was behaving on the tight greasy gravel corners, coming out unscathed but back into 5th place o/h. On SS3 Severn Way 1 Perez remained 5th overall but still was leading his class.

The final morning stage before service was a quick 1.93 miles of SS4 Sweet Lamb 1, through the well know Complex saw Perez complete it to finish second, he had a two second lead over Higgins.

The Porsche was checked over in service by the Dansport mechanics and was in tip top condition, ready for the re-run of the morning’s stages with some revisions.

Flying High: Perez jumping to it with all four wheels off the ground.

SS5 Britpart Ceri 2 was just under half a mile longer and rearranged, Perez was second through the stage, leader Lepley stopped in stage and Perez was in the lead, with Higgins still on his tail around 10 seconds to the rear.

Next up was the same as the morning’s 8.61-mile test, SS 6 Cwmbiga 2 stage, Perez took command of the stage, with Higgins still chipping away at his times and now 4 seconds behind the Porsche.

It was going to be a close one as Perez and McElhinney waited at the start of SS7 Severn Way with Higgins and Williamson behind in the Porsche mirror.

The stage again a re-run of the mornings 5.64 miles and Perez was on it giving it everything he had got. Perez was the master on gravel. The Porsche was flying and in midair in parts of the stage, on some jumps.

Perez came out at the other end still in first place and Higgins had given him a run for his money, he was 5 seconds behind overall.

The last stage of the day was Sweet Lamb 2, Perez knew the complex like the back of his hand, he took the stage win with honours, Higgins coming in 8 seconds afterwards.

Perez extends his Championship lead after taking the rally win and leading the class from start to finish.

Perez said: “Mega, it was a fantastic battle with Mark (Higgins). I’m super happy, we’ve got a good extension to the lead for the championship. We are now looking forward to the Trackrod Rally at the end of September.”

The next round of the Fuchs Lubricants British Historic Rally Championship is the Trackrod Rally Yorkshire on 27th – 28th September.